Orchards on the brain: Nevada County Fairgrounds begins search for 2018 Fair slogan

Peaches, plums, cherries, pears and apples — the 2018 Fair theme is all about orchards — and the Fairgrounds is hosting a contest to find the winning "orchard" slogan for the 2018 Fair.

Visit the Fair's website at NevadaCountyFair.com and submit a slogan about orchards. Participants are encouraged to be creative and have fun. If the slogan you submit is selected, you win.

The winner will receive a 2018 Nevada County Fair package that includes two free admission tickets for each day of the Fair, a 5-day parking pass for the Fair, and ride coupons.

Submissions must be five words or less and no trade-marked slogans will be considered. The contest is open to Nevada County residents only. The contest runs now through Nov. 10.

For those without access to the Internet, entry forms are available at the Nevada County Fairgrounds office, or information can be mailed to the Fairgrounds at P.O. Box 2687, Grass Valley, CA 95945. No phone entries will be accepted.

Each year, the Fair slogan appears on advertisements, posters, banners and on social media; and is used to determine special contests, exhibit categories, and decorations for the annual Fair.

The 2018 Nevada County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 8–12. For a complete list of contest rules or information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds.