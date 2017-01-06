Ooh la la! – Burlesque at the Nugget Fringe | TheUnion.com

Tickets: At the door, at the Gold Fever Kickoff Party (Jan. 19) and online at http://www.nuggetfringe.com/?page_id=3132

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m.

Who: Truth or Dare Dance Troupe of Nevada County

The Nevada County Truth or Dare Dance Troupe is proud to present “Let’s Misbehave — A Burlesque Experience,” the first-ever comedy burlesque show in the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival.

The dance troup is teaming up with the Nugget Fringe for three racy, late-night shows at the Off Center Stage during the 10-day festival, Jan. 19 to Jan. 29.

The troupe has danced locally in “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Chicago: All that Jazz, Dance Extravaganza,” and “Bootie Mashup” in San Francisco.

In this newest act the troupe’s sexy, burlesque performers make a real impression as they flaunt their unique talents with glamour and pleasantry.

“Let’s Misbehave” is an adult show.

The burlesque artists will greet the audience with the perfect walkabout entertainment, flitting between groups and delighting guests with their flirtatious, fun characters, according to a press release.

The art of burlesque comedy is an alluring style that incorporates elements of both cabaret burlesque and theater comedy.

Truth or Dare has created a truly innovative show, with each artist flaunting her (or his) own unique style, the release states.

There are 25 performers (including five men) in “Let’s Misbehave,” all local talent, and all bring sexy to the table, the release states.

The show is part mischievous striptease, part outrageous comedy and part a flamboyant act.

There will be three chances to catch this risqué burlesque show: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m.

Go to http://www.nuggetfringe.com for tickets, artists’ bios, and more information about the show. Or check out Truth or Dare Dance Troupe’s Facebook event page under “Let’s Misbehave.”

The Third Annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is a 10-day theatrical extravaganza of 35 eclectic shows in 118 performances at seven intimate venues, all within walking distance of each other in downtown Grass Valley.

Created in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland, fringe theater festivals have spread all over the world. Locally, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is a production of Quest Theaterworks, a nonprofit community theater company in Grass Valley.

Heather Bewsee is director of the Truth or Dare dance troupe.