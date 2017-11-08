One show, two groups — MaMuse and the Flula Brothers to perform at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Paul Emery brings together two innovative acoustic bands — MaMuse and the Fula Brothers — for an evening of uplifting music at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City on Saturday, Nov. 11.

MaMuse plays a stirring set of folk/gospel/harmony inspiration, then Fula Brothers will bring a West African-California Groove experience. Expect a full heart, a lively community and collaborative magic when the bands play together.

With deep roots in the folk and gospel traditions, and their hearts in the present, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting music for the next seven generations to thrive on.

Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart.

Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, these two powerful women embody a love for all of life. The synergy that is created through this musical connection is palpable and truly moving to witness.

Fula Brothers include Malian hunters harp player Mamadou Sidibe, guitarist Walter Strauss and drummer Kendrick Freeman.

Fula Brothers is the high spirited meeting of three seasoned touring performers — each of whom has spent decades pursuing the shared heartbeat in music from around the globe.

Here is a history filled with inter-continental collaborations and colorful apprenticeships, from West Africa and Scotland to Haiti and the U.S.

Sidibe, Strauss, and Freeman weave together West African hunters harp, fingerstyle guitar, drums, vocals, and a bounty of improvisation to create an ecstatic groove-based dialogue, which the heart — and the feet — cannot resist.