On the Reel: ‘Sing’ | TheUnion.com

Assassin’s Creed

Rated PG-13, running time 140 minutes. Now Showing at Del Oro Theatre. Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day. ASSASSIN’S CREED stars Academy Award (R) nominee Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Days of Future Past, 12 Years a Slave) and Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises, La Vie en Rose).

Passengers

Rated PG-13, running time 116 minutes. Now Showing at Sierra Cinemas. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in an exciting action-thriller about two passengers who are on a 120-year journey to another planet when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early. Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, with the lives of thousands of passengers in jeopardy.

Sing

Rated PG, running time 108 minutes. Now Showing at Sutton Cinemas. A koala impresario stages a grand singing competition for the world’s animals in order to save his elegant theater in this quirky animated musical. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlett Johansson.

Why Him?

Rated R, running time 111 minutes. Starts Friday, Dec. 23 at Sutton Cinemas.

Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry-and Ned’s panic level-escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.

Fences

Rated PG-13, running time 139 minutes. Starts Sunday, Dec. 25 at Sierra Cinemas. FENCES is directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson, adapted from Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play. The film stars Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sydney. The film is produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black and Scott Rudin.

Deconstructing The Beatles

Shows Sunday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. Not Rated but suitable for all. We’re happy to have this remarkable follow up to the wonderful doc on the Beatles we showed in October. Composer/producer Scott Freiman has toured the country performing his dynamic multimedia presentation which transports his audience into Abbey Road Studio for a look at the revolutionary techniques used during the production of the bestselling album of the 60’s. You’ll be in the recording studio watching Paul, John, George and Ringo create “Revolution,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Blackbird,” and other favorites. Released in 1968, the White Album’s thirty songs span almost every style of music. Its recording took place during a remarkable year in Beatles history that included the death of Brian Epstein, the creation of Apple Corps, and a trip to India to study meditation. The footage Freiman has compiled will bring not only a tear to your eyes but also joy to your heart. It’s Christmas Day. Bring the family. And Merry Christmas from all of us at Round Trip Productions.