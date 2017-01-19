On the Reel: ‘Lion’ | TheUnion.com

Split

Rated PG-13, running time 117 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 20 at Del Oro Theatre. While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him – as well as everyone around him – as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

Lion

PG-13, running time 120 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 20 at Sutton Cinemas.

Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of Kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Rated PG-13, running time 107 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 20 at Sierra Cinemas. The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

The Met Opera: Romeo et Juliette

Shows Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:55 a.m. at Del Oro Theatre. See page 18.

Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty

shows Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas. In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dream-like journey through this classic fairytale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet. The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairy tale unlike any other.

NT Live: No Man’s Land,

Shows Wed, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas. See page 17.

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

Not Rated, running time 95 minutes. Shows Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. One of the truly legendary musicals in the history of Broadway, Stephen Sondheim’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG opened to enormous fanfare in 1981, and closed after sixteen performances. BEST WORST THING draws back the curtain on the extraordinary drama of that show’s creation –and tells the stories of the hopeful young performers whose lives were transformed by it. Directed by Lonny Price, a member of the original cast, the film is a bittersweet meditation on the choices we all make, and the often unexpected consequences of those choices. Featuring exclusive appearances by Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Jason Alexander, Mandy Patinkin, Adam Guettel, Frank Rich and the original Broadway cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. We’re happy to collaborate with Sierra Stages to present this film. Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theatre that begins its 9th Season of quality local theatre in March with the comedy “End Days” at the Nevada Theatre.