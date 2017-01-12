On the Reel: La La Land | TheUnion.com

La La Land

Rated PG-13, running time 128 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 13 at Del Oro Theatre. Winner of 7 Golden Globes. Written and directed by Academy Award (R) nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Monster Trucks,

Rated PG, running time 105 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 13 at Sutton Cinemas. Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.

Patriots Day

Rated R, running time 130 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 13 at Sierra Cinemas. An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, PATRIOTS DAY is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated manhunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston.

Live By Night

Rated R, running time 128 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 13 at Sierra Cinemas. Ben Affleck writes, produces, and stars in this adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s sprawling crime novel. A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime.

Winners & Highlights: Wild & Scenic Film Festival

shows Sunday & Monday, Jan. 15 & 16 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. Two Different programs to benefit SYRCL. Sunday’s Program: SYRCL presents a selection of the 2017 Wild & Scenic Film Festival award winning films. In addition, the winner of the People’s Choice award will be announced at this event. Monday’s Program: Join SYRCL for a “locals appreciation night” featuring 2017 Wild & Scenic award winning films to wind down your holiday weekend. Films will be different than Sunday night’s films screened. Films to be shown at both programs will not be announced in advance – the lineups will be surprise! Tickets are available in advance for both programs at http://www.wildandscenicfilm festival.org and at the SYRCL office Dec. 1-Jan. 12 and a Fest HQ Jan. 13-15. Both of these programs are likely to sell out in advance, so purchase early. For Sunday’s program all tickets are $30 and for Monday’s program all tickets are $20. Festival passes do not include entry to this event.