On the Reel (June 8) | TheUnion.com

On the Reel (June 8)
June 8, 2017
Megan Leavey
Rated PG-13, running time 116 minutes
Starts Friday, June 9, at Sierra Cinemas
Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young marine corporal (Kate Mara) whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (BLACKFISH) from a screenplay by Pamela Gray and Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt, the film also stars Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, and Common.
The Mummy
Rated PG-13, running time 110 minutes
Starts Friday, June 9, at Sierra Cinemas
An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension. Starring Tome Cruise and Russell Crowe.
Paris Can Wait
Rated PG, running time 92 minutes
Shows Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre
Eleanor Coppola's feature film directorial and screenwriting debut at the age of 81 stars Academy Award® nominee Diane Lane as a Hollywood producer's wife who unexpectedly takes a trip through France which reawakens her sense of self and her joie de vivre. Anne (Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Long married to a successfully driven but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin), she's a little bored with her routine. She finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with Jacques (Arnaud Viard), a business associate of her husband. What should be a straightforward drive turns into a surprising zigzag journey of discovery involving fine food and wine, humor, wisdom, and picturesque sights. Looking for a little old fashioned, playful flirtation? Don't miss Paris Can Wait. "B+. One of the sexiest and most joyful road movies in some time." – Jordan Ruimy, The Film Stage.
Storks
Rated PG, running time 87 minutes
Summer Movies for Kids on the Big Screen, shows Tuesday and Wednesday June 13 & 14 at 10 a.m. at Del Oro Theatre.
Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Starring Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston.
