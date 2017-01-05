On the Reel: “Hidden Figures” | TheUnion.com

Hidden FigureS

Rated PG, running time 126 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 6 at Sierra Cinemas. HIDDEN FIGURES is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

Underworld: Blood Wars

Rated R, running time 91 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 6 at Del Oro Theatre. The next installment in the blockbuster franchise, UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The Eagle Huntress

Rated G, running time 87 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan. 6 at Sutton Cinemas. Step aside Daenerys and Katniss, Aisholpan is a real life role model on an epic journey in a far away world. Follow this 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl as she battles to become the first female to hunt with a Golden Eagle in 2,000 years of male-dominated history.

The Brand New Testament

Not rated, running time 112 minutes. Shows Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. In French & German with English subtitles. God is alive and living in Brussels, and, according to his ten-year-old daughter Ea, he’s doing a terrible job of running the world. He takes sadistic delight in dreaming up new “laws” to torment humankind and Ea has had enough. When she spies the right opportunity, she hacks into His computer and leaks to the entire world-by text message-the only thing He has over them: their inevitable death date. Ea, after escaping and with her Father in pursuit, gathers apostles and writes her own New Testament to try to fix the mess her Father has made of humanity. Welcome to Jaco Van Dormael’s dark, witty and eccentric answer to the loaded question: what would you do if you knew exactly how much time you had left to live? “A whimsical and sweet-natured Belgian satire. A film with a big heart and an even bigger imagination.” –Cath Clarke, Time Out-London.