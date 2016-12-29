On the Reel: “Fences” | TheUnion.com

FENCES, Rated PG-13, running time 139 minutes. Now showing at Sierra Cinemas. Denzel Washington directed and stars in this adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which centers on a black garbage collector named Troy Maxson in 1950s Pittsburgh. Bitter that baseball’s color barrier was only broken after his own heyday in the Negro Leagues, Maxson is prone to taking out his frustrations on his loved ones. Both Washington and co-star Viola Davis won Tonys for their performances in the 2010 revival of the play. Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson round out the supporting cast.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rated PG-13, running time minutes. Back By Popular Demand For One Week Only at Sierra Cinemas. The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

The Eagle Huntress,

Rated PG, running time 87 minutes. Shows Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. Step aside Daenerys and Katniss, Aisholpan is a real life role model on an epic journey in a far away world. Follow this 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl as she battles to become the first female to hunt with a Golden Eagle in 2,000 years of male-dominated history.