On the Reel: ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ | TheUnion.com

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Rated R, running time 106 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan 27 at Sierra Cinemas. Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

A Dog’s Purpose

Rated PG, running time 100 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan 27 at Sierra Cinemas. “A Dog’s Purpose” shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. Starring Dennis Quad.

Moana Sing-A-Long

Rated PG, running time 114 minutes. Starts Friday, Jan 27 at Del Oro Theatre. Nominated for 2 Oscars. The epic journey continues for Moana fans as Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces an all-new sing-along version of the hit, critically-lauded comedy-adventure. Moana is a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

Moonlight

Rated R, running time 110 minutes. Shows Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre. Nominated for 8 Oscars. (See page 7).

Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty

shows Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas. In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dream-like journey through this classic fairytale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet. The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairy tale unlike any other.

NT Live: Amadeus

Shows Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God.