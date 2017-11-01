on the reel

A Bad Moms Christmas

Rated R, running time 100 minutes. Now Showing at Sierra Cinemas.

"A Bad Moms Christmas" follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.

And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers.

By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers. Starring Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

Thor: Ragnarok

Rated PG-13, running time 130 minutes. Special advance shows tonight at Del Oro Theatre.

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk! Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett.

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Rated PG, running time 107 minutes. Starts Friday at Sutton Cinemas.

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War.

But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family? Starring Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald.

Year by the Sea

Not Rated, running time 114 minutes. Shows Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

After 30 years as a wife and mother, an empty nester retreats to Cape Cod rather than follow her relocated husband to Kansas. Intent to rediscover herself but plagued with guilt, she questions her decision until stumbling upon a spirited mentor.

Supported by her literary agent and a host of locals, including a sexy fisherman, our heroine learns to embrace the ebb and flow of life — ultimately discovering the balance between self and sacrifice, obligation and desire.

Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Joan Anderson.