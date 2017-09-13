On the reel

American Assassin

Rated R, running time 111 minutes. Starts Friday at Sierra Cinemas.

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien) a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Mother!

Rated R, running time 123 minutes. Starts Friday at Del Oro Theatre.

A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), Mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

The Big Sick

Rated R, running time 120 minutes. Back by Popular Demand at Sutton Cinemas Friday.

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he's never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

The Journey

Rated PG-13, running time 94 minutes. Shows Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

A fictional account of the extraordinary story of two implacable enemies in Northern Ireland– firebrand Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley, played by Timothy Spall and Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness, played by Colm Meaney—who, in October 2006, are forced to take a short journey together in which they will take the biggest leap of faith and change the course of history. In the middle of serious negotiations by all parties, Paisley and McGuinness begrudgingly agree to ride together to the airport to ensure that neither is subject to an assassination attempt. The two are secretly monitored via hidden surveillance cameras by the British prime minister, Tony Blair; the Irish prime minister, Bertie Ahern; a British government operative; and, eventually, McGuinness's Sinn Fein compatriot Gerry Adams. "The performances are absolutely delicious, with Mr. Meaney droll and understated and Mr. Spall fiery and derisive, yet not above a joke." – Andy Webster, N.Y. Times.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Rated R, running time 123 minutes. Shows Wednesday, Sept 20, at 7 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas.

Starring Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Brad Pitt and Harvey Keitel. This is the story of an Arkansas waitress and a housewife who decide to break out of their normal lives and hit the road. Their journey turns into a flight after Louise shoots a man who threatens to rape Thelma. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, was nominated for six Oscars and quickly became a classic feminist take on the buddy movie.