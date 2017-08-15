On the reel

Logan Lucky

Rated PG-13, running time 119 minutes. Starts Friday at Sierra Cinemas.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Rated R, running time 118 minutes. Starts Friday at Del Oro Theatre.

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.

Food Evolution

Not Rated, running time 92 minutes. Shows Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre.

Amid a brutally polarized debate marked by passion, suspicion, and confusion, Food Evolution, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, explores the controversy surrounding GMOs and food. Traveling from Hawaiian papaya groves, to banana farms in Uganda, to the cornfields of Iowa, Food Evolution wrestles with the emotions and the science driving both sides of one of the most heated arguments of our time. In the GMO debate, both pro- and anti- camps claim science is on their side. Who's right? Here's a movie that dares to cut through the noise to present new ways to look at a difficult global issue. "It is a brave, first-class effort that will age impeccably well, and perhaps punctuate the transition to a gentler time where science and reason rule over misinformation and fear." — Kevin Folta, Huffington Post "A necessary contribution to ongoing debates over food and farm policy worldwide." — John DeFore, Hollywood Reporter.