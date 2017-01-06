Nugget Fringe Theater Festival seeks volunteers | TheUnion.com

Lois Ewing wants you — to volunteer for a minimum six-hour shift at the third annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. In return, you get a stand-by, all-festival pass.

That means you can get into any show that is not full. With 118 performances of 35 shows over 10 days in seven venues in downtown Grass Valley, there are plenty of acts to catch.

Ewing, co-organizer of the festival, will conduct two trainings: today at 2 p.m.; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12825 Burma Road in Grass Valley.

Please contact Ewing at 530-366-5888 or write her at info@questtheaterworks.com with your dates of interest — or just show up on time.

Among the volunteer positions available are venue managers, box office staff, ushers, artist liaison, production assistants, street team, marketing, set ups and strikes, accounts receivable and more.

If you have a special festival support skill, Ewing wants to hear from you.

The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is a mind-blowing experience of independent theater at its weirdest, wildest and most wonderful.

Visit http://www.nuggetfringe.com for more information.