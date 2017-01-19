‘No Man’s Land’ shows Wednesday at Sierra Cinemas | TheUnion.com

When the opportunity arrives to witness mastery, one must, simply must, take it. Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” presents two cultural icons in the leading roles. Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the best actors living. You probably know Ian McKellen as Gandalf in all those Rings movies, and you may be familiar with Patrick Stewart as the one who says “Make it so, Number One” in Star Trek: The Next Generation. You may also know that each is a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company; Stewart having appeared in more RSC productions than any other actor in history.

But to the play: two men enter a lush living space. They drink. They talk. Who are they? How well do they know one another? What does each want from the other? The play seems at first opaque; however, as events unfold, a certain degree of translucency, if not transparency, becomes evident. Others appear. Are they who they say they are? They seem threatening; one says he’s the son, the other seems to be some sort of factotum. The dialogue is crisp, even while apparently meandering. The script touches on issues of class and strikes with the stunning force of its originality.

There’s a lot of drinking. An undercurrent of menace runs deep throughout the text. The most menacing of the four characters is portrayed by actor Owen Teale. If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you’ll recognize Teale as the Black Crow who led the rebellion against Jon Snow. He’s brilliant in this, as is the electric Damien Malony. There is simply a quartet of excellence here. What a delight to witness Stewart lapse in and out of reality; one is never quite sure what his reality actually is. But I must say, the main joy comes from watching McKellen’s extraordinary physicality as he weaves and stumbles and mumbles and prevaricates for the duration of the play. One can’t watch and not be aware of his extraordinary gifts as an actor. Do yourself a favor, and give yourself the gift of attending No Man’s Land.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.