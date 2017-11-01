Night of Temptations

Motown legends, The Temptations, bring their catalog of soul hits to Grass Valley on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

The history of The Temptations is the history of contemporary American pop. An essential component of the original Motown machine, that amazing engine invented by Berry Gordy, The Temps began their musical life in Detroit in the early sixties.

It wasn't until 1964 however, that the Smokey Robinson written-and-produced "The Way You Do The Things You Do" turned the guys into stars.

An avalanche of hits followed, many of which attained immortality. "My Girl," "It's Growing," "Since I Lost My Baby," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Beauty Is only Skin Deep," "I Wish It Would Rain" are among the list of hits that kept coming.

Beyond the fabulous singing, The Temptations are known for smooth stepping and flawless presentations. The Temptations Walk became a staple of American style.

When the '60s and '70s turned political their music burned with intensity. "Runaway Child" "Cloud Nine," "I Can't Get Next to You," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone", and "Psychedelic Shack" still smolder.

In the '80s, The Temptations prevailed with smashes like the Otis Williams' penned "Treat Her Like A Lady."

In the '90s came another Temptation explosion starting with their appearance on Motown 25 in 1983. It continued with the NBC mini-series that chronicled the group's history, a ratings triumph over two nights in prime time. An Emmy Award followed.

The current lineup consists of Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr.

"The more we change," said veteran Ron Tyson, "the more we stay true to ourselves. We're about singing straight-up soul. It's a style that will live on forever."

"The Temptations have always been known for great lead singer's", said Williams. "Today we have four of the greatest leads in the proud history of the group."

The soaring voice of Philadelphia born and raised Tyson, perhaps the best high tenor in the business.

Weeks, who grew up in Alabama and spent eight years in the Air Force before his chance encounter with Williams. After an acappella audition on a Hollywood street corner; Williams was so impressed and brought him into The Temptation family.

Braggs is passionate, powerful and very spiritual. These are also the amazing attributes of the voice of this two-time Grammy-nominated artist.

Cut from the same cloth as some of the world's greatest vocalists, Braggs has one of the most notable voices in the business. With a vocal range over three octaves and a command of the stage like no other, Braggs has become one of the most electrifying entertainers on tour.

This has gained him the respect and praise of his peers and fans all over the world.

Greene is a bass vocalist who was born in Birmingham, Alabama. In the early '60s Greene first saw The Temptations on The Lloyd Thaxton Show. They sang "The Way you do The Things you do" and "Get Ready."

"Even though I was just a child … I knew that I was a Temptation Forever!" said Greene.

"Our challenge," said Williams, "is to live in the present while respecting the past. Our past is filled with riches only a fool would discard. At the same time, we thrive on competition. As a Motowner, I grew up in the most competitive musical atmosphere imaginable.

"But we also understand that for a group with history, no matter how glorious that history might be, reinvention is the name of the game."