New OB/GYN on staff at Western Sierra Medical Clinic in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Dr. Christopher G. Genobaga, a 17-year obstetrician and gynecologist, has joined the maternity health unit at Western Sierra Medical Clinic in Grass Valley.

Genobaga, who earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University in Southern California, will help meet the critical need for women's health services in Nevada County. The county has a shortage of OB/GYNs, causing some women to leave the region for physicians in other communities.

He will provide a range of services for women and will handle deliveries at Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

Genobaga is the most recent addition to Western Sierra's maternity health unit, which offers four providers and numerous services.

"It's important for women, especially for mothers and their still-developing babies, to have access to women's health services," said Genobaga, who will practice in the Grass Valley health center. "I've been a practicing OB/GYN in the region for many years and the problem is becoming worse. The number of OB/GYNs is not keeping pace with the population growth."

Genobaga has been an OB/GYN since 2000 and was most recently with Peachtree Clinic and Rideout Medical Associates in nearby Sutter and Yuba counties. He has also practiced at "W" A Center for Women's Health Inc. in Yuba City and started his career at Sutter North Medical Group.

Genobaga will offer prenatal care for mothers-to-be and their still-developing babies as well as handling their deliveries at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. "I look forward to working with the local hospital, which offers a range of options for women including epidurals, and meets high standards of care," said Dr. Genobaga.

"Our maternity unit and women's health services overall are critical to a healthy community," said Western Sierra CEO Scott McFarland. "We are committed to providing a wide range of women's health services, which has become one of our most in-demand areas since we expanded to include an OB/GYN practice almost two years ago."