New faces at Western Sierra Medical Clinic

Doctor's Zarlasht (Zari) Fakiri and David Narita, who have more than three decades of family medicine experience combined, have joined Western Sierra Medical Clinic and will help meet the increased demand for primary care services in the Auburn and Grass Valley communities.

"With the fast-changing landscape of health care, many residents in the region are finding it more difficult to find a family physician. We are happy to be adding to doctors to help improve access to care," said Scott McFarland, Chief Executive Officer of Western Sierra Medical Clinic. "Doctors Fakiri and Narita bring extensive experience and will help meet the health care needs of our patients, closer to home."

Western Sierra has two Auburn health centers — 3111 Professional Drive and 12183 Locksley Lane, Suite 106. The Grass Valley health center is located at 844 Old Tunnel Road.

Dr. Fakiri, who is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, specializes in adult medicine and will see patients 16 years of age and older. She has more than 10 years of experience practicing medicine, including primary care, urgent care and serving as a hospitalist in the Bay Area.

She was most recently with Epic Care, providing comprehensive care for chronic conditions and women's health care and counseling. She also worked in urgent care at John Muir Hospital.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with patients and learning more about their health care needs, and the community overall," said Dr. Fakiri, who will work in the Auburn and Grass Valley health centers.

She earned her medical degree from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Vallejo and completed her residency at Alameda County Medical Center. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Davis.

Dr. Narita, who has extensive primary care experience in California and internationally, will treat adults and children at Western Sierra's health center in Auburn.

The Auburn community has a critical need for pediatric care, where one of every four residents is less than 18 years old — including about 1,500 children younger than 5 years old.

"Accessible, quality primary care services are essential for the health and well-being of our communities," said Dr. Narita. "Western Sierra is making a difference in Placer, Nevada and Sierra counties. I'm excited to be part of it."

Dr. Narita has practiced family medicine at the Stanislaus County Health Agency in Modesto and is a former teacher with the University of California at Davis' Stanislaus County Family Practice Residency Program.

Dr. Narita, who is Board Certified in Family Medicine, earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and completed his residency at Stanislaus Medical Center. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in International Health from Brown University.

He has also been a clinical instructor in Cambodia and teaches at William Jessup University in Rocklin.

Western Sierra Medical, the largest outpatient provider in Nevada County, emphasizes preventive care, education and empowering patients to make informed decisions regarding their health.

Western Sierra has seven centers in the region, including three in Placer County. The nonprofit opened two Auburn health centers in fall 2016 and another in Kings Beach-Tahoe in recent months.

