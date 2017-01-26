NEW ENERGY, NEW LIGHT | TheUnion.com

Sunshine this week feels like a blessing of new light.

After dark days of rain, sleet and snow, the unveiling of blue sky, fresh air and a crisp sweetness to the energy evokes high celebration.

The amazing outpouring of people at marches and demonstrations all over the world Saturday is further confirmation of our unity and solidarity.

Even our own Nevada City had a march — just like various-sized clusters of people in small towns throughout America and the world. How inspiring.

Meanwhile, in the arts and entertainment scene, creativity is enchanting:

— The Nugget Fringe Theatre Festival continues with the second weekend of its 10-day run (see pages 5, 10, 17 and 230 for various reviews and previews of the more than 30 shows available).

— The Oscar-nominated movie “Moonlight” screens Sunday at Nevada Theatre (see pages 6 and 7).

— KVMR continues to surprise with new programming, such a 50th birthday party for Reggae DJ Redlocks (see page 19).

— CATS (Community Asian Theater of the Sierra) begins gearing up for the Feb. 12 Chinese New Year’s parade in Nevada City (see page 18).

May you soak up the new light and energy as you move into greater alignment with all that is.

And may this issue of Prospector help to uplift your thoughts and spirits — just as it did to see all those over the weekend uniting in a common effort.