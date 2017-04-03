New board member named at Western Sierra Medical Clinic | TheUnion.com

Dr. Rob Oldham, health officer and medical director for the Placer County Department of Health and Human Services, has joined the Western Sierra Medical

Clinic board of directors.

Oldham, who also serves as director of public health for Placer County, was recently named to the 12-member board. He brings extensive experience to the board, overseeing the county's public health services and programs and consulting with community organizations and agencies on public health and preventative medical issues.

Western Sierra recently expanded services to Placer County, opening two health centers in Auburn.

"Dr. Oldham brings tremendous experience to our board, and will help Western Sierra identify and develop services that best meet the needs of patients in Placer County and throughout the region," said Chairman Larry Allen, Sierra County District Attorney. "Together, we are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and quality health care to our patients."

Western Sierra emphasizes preventive care and educational programs that help empower patients to make better and more informed health decisions. Western Sierra has six health centers in the region, including in Placer, Nevada and Sierra counties.

"I'm looking forward to being a member of the Western Sierra board and helping direct the future of health care in the region," said Oldham, who was named health officer and medical director for Placer County in January 2014.

He was formerly with Fresno County, serving first as a psychiatrist and medical director for the Department of Behavioral Health. He was later appointed interim health officer for Fresno County, before being hired to his current position with Placer County.

Oldham was also an assistant clinical professor at the Fresno campus of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Oldham earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia. He holds a doctorate of medicine from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and a master's degree in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He is a licensed physician who later received postdoctoral training to be both a psychiatrist and a local health officer. He is board-certified in general psychiatry, general preventive medicine and public health, psychosomatic medicine, and medical quality.

Oldham, his wife, and their four daughters live in Roseville.