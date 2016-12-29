Nevada County’s 1st public menorah lighting is NYE | TheUnion.com

Nevada County will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the area’s first public menorah lighting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Plaza, Nevada City.

“Lighting the Chanukah menorah (candleabrum) commemorates a great miracle in Jewish history,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, director and spiritual leader of Chabad of Nevada County.

He added it is also relevant today as a symbol of freedom over oppression, spirituality over materialism and light over darkness.

“Chanukah is a time for celebrating the freedom to openly celebrate our values; this menorah proclaims that message to the world,” Yusewitz said.

This first celebration will include greetings from elected officials and a show of magical comedy by well-known comic Rob Rasner.

Traditional holiday treats of sufganiyot (donuts), latkes (potato pancakes), and chocolate gelt (coins) will be served.

Music and crafts, raffles, dreidels and photo booths are also planned. The event is free and open to the community.

Chabad of Nevada County is one of 4,500 global centers, all with a vision to spread goodness, kindness, humanitarianism and spirituality.

Like the Nevada County center, thousands of Chabad Centers across the globe are staging similar public displays of the menorah and its symbolic lights.

“We appreciate the city’s eagerness to bring a comprehensive holiday spirit to our community,” Yusewitz said of Nevada City. “They displayed a marvelous sense of leadership and understanding.”

For more information on this event, to receive a Chanukah kit, or to find out more about Chabad’s offerings to the community, contact Chabad of Nevada County at (530) 404-0020 or email JewishGV@gmail.com