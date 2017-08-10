Nevada County Fair midway fun for everyone | TheUnion.com

The 2017 Nevada County Fair is in full swing under the pines of the county fairgrounds, and fairgoers are flocking to their favorite attractions of the fair's midway of fun.

Folks of all ages rode classic rides such as the Zipper, Fireball, Tornado, Scrambler, Alien Invasion, the ferris wheels and, of course, the carousel.

The Perrins of San Diego, in town visiting family in Auburn, got off of the carousel saying it's their favorite ride.

"The other rides are too fast," Warren Perrin said while standing with his wife and two daughters. "That one right there, the Flying Dragon, she almost flew out of that one."

A young Cambria Perrin's face showed her excitement as the family laughed.

"I was like aahhh," Cambria Perrin said with a smile on her face.

Recommended Stories For You

The Perrin's prefer the Nevada County Fair over many others including larger fairs like San Diego County's Del Mar Fair.

"It's located in a big parking lot," Warren Perrin said of the Del Mar Fair, who spoke highly of Nevada County's pine-tree setting.

The fair is now in its third day and will feature two consecutive nights of monster trucks and Tuff Truck racing tonight and Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Fair hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with exhibit buildings open until 10 p.m. and on Sunday until 9 p.m.

The fair will conclude on Sunday night with the destruction derby beginning at 7 p.m.