Nevada County Concert Band set for big hair event

Fashions fade, but style is forever. The Nevada County Concert Band has combed its library to bring everyone the brightest of highlights.

The band once again opens shop at Pioneer Park in Nevada City to provide a free musical makeover with Big Hair!, the third of four summer concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of 1967's Summer of Love.

There will be a brush though the 60's with the medleys "Summer of 69" and music from the Broadway production of "Grease." The original mop tops will be remembered with "Beatles Medley."

Miles Mason, winner of the 2017 Jerry Foote Scholarship, will is set to perform the big jazzband classic "Cute." He will also reprise his role in "The Story Line of Carmen in Under 3 Minutes."

For a more classic look, the lilting "Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair" will show off the woodwind choir and be joined by bells and harp. The band will also perform John Philip Sousa's march "Our Flirtation."

The band also plans to play pieces from James Bond movies, the Broadway musical "Hair" and kid favorite "Tangled." A "Mexican Hat Dance" will even be played with guest dancers from Patria Insurgente.

Folks from the new Grass Valley salon called "Hairway to Heaven" has donated services to gussy up anyone who forgot to properly do up their tresses before leaving home.

The concert is free, very family friendly and accessible. Picnics or welcome or vendors will be available.