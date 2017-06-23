Nevada County Camera Club to focus on fine art, community support | TheUnion.com

WHERE: Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley (The public is welcome and there is no cost for first time guests.)

Nevada County Camera Club's monthly meeting will pull into focus the value of arts councils in building community support for fine art.

A presentation by local arts and photography leaders Eliza Tudor, Michael Llewellyn and Karyn Erickson will lead the talk on Monday, June 26 at the monthly meeting of the Nevada County Camera Club.

Tudor, executive director of Nevada County Arts Council, will discuss the value of arts councils in global contexts and — closer to home — the direction of Nevada County's own arts council. She will describe how Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee are positioning themselves for State Cultural District designation, and what that would mean for our community.

Tudor has experience as an arts leader across the visual, literary and performing arts in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.. She returned from London in 2015 having completed a master's degree in arts administration and cultural policy and initiated her PhD in creative and cultural entrepreneurship. While working as senior development executive of arts and humanities at the University of Oxford, England, she also served organizations dedicated to the arts as means to improve social and public health.

On returning to California, Tudor directed the Yuba Sutter Arts Council until August last year, when she took the reins fully at Nevada County Arts Council.

She will also discuss two current regional photography initiatives, Image Nation and The Pinhole Project. These exceptional exhibits have followed one another at the Truckee Community Recreation Center, each bound by unique vision and different aesthetics. She will introduce Michael Llewellyn, artist-in-residence at Nevada County Arts and artistic director of its veterans initiative, Image Nation, and Karyn Erickson, production lead for The Pinhole Project, which documents the people, art and events at Burning Man each year. Both Llewellyn and Erickson will speak briefly about their work.

The Nevada County Camera Club promotes the public enjoyment of traditional film and digital photography through education and cooperative efforts and good fellowship. It has more than 130 members with a variety of interests and experience in photography. The presentation is open to the public. First-time guests attend free.

During the second half of the meeting, camera club members will showcase their photos for critique. Categories for submitted photos include: Black and White; Color; Nature-Landscapes; Nature-Wildlife; Travel; Technical; Photojournalism; People; Creative Interpretation; and the monthly feature. For more information, see http://www.nccameraclub.com)