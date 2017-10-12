Nevada City Tree Tour map now available

The newly updated Nevada City Tree Tour map is now available online.

The updated map also includes a link to Google Earth and a downloadable PDF, which can be printed or used as a guide on a tablet or smartphone.

To get a copy of the map, you can visit the Nevada City Chamber website (under "Maps") or go to the Chamber of Commerce office and pick up a few of the postcards, which include a scannable QR code, making it quick and easy to find on a smartphone.

The production of the Nevada City Tree Tour has been supported by California ReLeaf, Pacific Gas & Electric, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, with the sponsorship of Acton Arboriculture, Inc., Byers LeafGuard, Gold Creek Inn B&B, Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co., and GoFundMe.com donations.

Donations can still be made to the Nevada City Tree Tour CrowdFund account at https://www.gofundme.com/NCC-tree-tour

Getting the map on your smartphone

Here are a few tips on using this new digital map on a smartphone.

Scan the QR code with a QR reader on your smartphone.

Click the icon on the far left of the screen to see a list of trees on the tour.

Click the box icon on the far right on the screen to open the map in Google Maps.

Once open in Google maps, below destination, select the walking icon for your route.

For more information, visit http://www.nevadacitychamber.com/nccc-trees

Source: Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.