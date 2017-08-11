Nevada City Film Festival | TheUnion.com

This September, the Nevada City Film Festival embarks on its 17th year with a seven-day voyage to explore the human experience through the best in independent cinema.

Beginning with the birth of filmmaking and the rise of black and white silent films, leading into modern day talkies and ending with the future of filmmaking with Virtual Reality, festival-goers will find that the technology of how we see and experience films will change, but a beautifully crafted story will always remain timeless.

Nevada City Film Festival has been called the "Sundance of the Sierra" for its emphasis on fiercely independent cinema by showcasing innovative, progressive and exciting new voices in film. Each year, Nevada City Film Festival attends major film festivals, collaborates with film schools around the world, reads countless film blogs and watches the hundreds of films submitted to narrow it all down to the very best in independent film.

From feature-length documentaries to world premiere animated shorts, Nevada City Film Festival brings in the buzzed-about festival winners, as well as some of independent cinema's best-kept secrets.

"Our submissions nearly tripled this year and to accommodate the many amazing films we received, we doubled our programming," said Nevada City Film Festival Director Jesse Locks. "We also have a three very special guests who could only make it on a certain day, so we increased the festival from four to seven days."

Early Bird Festival Passes (ends Aug. 15) $59 includes all films, VR Pavilion, Reserved Seating and Complimentary Membership, Festival Passes (after Aug. 16 $89/$79 Festival Passes, Individual Screenings Tickets $10/$8).

Advance Tickets available online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com, by phone at 530-362-8601, and in person at Nevada City Film Festival Office, 110 Union Street, Nevada City, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the Festival tickets are available at Nevada City Film Festival HQ at the Miners Foundry during festival hours.

"There is so much happening at the festival this year! You're best bet is to pick up the Early Bird pass and try it ALL," said Locks. "We've really tried to curate an experience that would entertain and excite all movie-lovers."

The festival starts on Sept. 8 and ends on Sept. 15.