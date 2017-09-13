Neil Simon’s ‘Broadway Bound’

TICKETS: Tickets are $20 in advance, available at The Book Seller and Harmony Books, online at Legacy Presents or by calling 530-268 5419. Reserved seating available at $35 through the box office or online only.

LeGacy presents "Broadway Bound" the finale in the "Eugene" trilogy by Neil Simon, at the historic Nevada Theatre from Sept. 15 through Oct. 8.

"Broadway Bound" is set in 1949 in Brighton Beach, New York, and brings full circle the story of Simon's semi-autobiographical trilogy that encompasses the story of Eugene Jerome, a young comedy writer.

Following "Brighton Beach Memoirs," where Eugene is a pubescent baseball and comedy writing fan and "Biloxi Blues," where Eugene is sent off to boot camp, "Broadway Bound" brings Eugene back home.

Living with his parents and maternal grandfather, Eugene and his brother Stanley embark on a writing career amidst the upset of their parent's marriage falling apart. All this with an irascible socialist grandfather under the same roof.

LeGacy co-founder and producer Sue LeGate-Halford is delighted to reprise her role of Kate Jerome, the Jewish mother, trying to hold her family together.

"In Brighton Beach," Kate was the rock. With the fear of the upcoming World War, Kate was a tough and loving mother. Her newly widowed sister Blanche was forced to move in with the family, but under tight quarters and a sparse budget, she made it work.

"Love and commitment to family was the underlying theme, which can be pretty darned funny, too, as Simon has shown us again and again," said LeGate-Halford. "The circumstances in "Broadway Bound," however, are quiet different, and really sees the whole family taking on major changes."

Eugene and Stanley are getting ready to move out and start their career. Sister Blanche has remarried to a very wealthy man, and lives on Park Avenue. Husband Jack is distant, and with the extra stress of her father living under the same roof, the story takes on a more dramatic turn.

"Simon is a fantastic story teller. Such human touches. And the fact that he is able to draw on his own life experiences and weave them into such great comedy is something I am not sure that any other American playwright does as well as he," said LeGate-Halford.

Simon bases the characters of Eugene and Stanley on himself and his real brother, Danny.

The Simon brothers together wrote material for comics such as Buddy Hackett, Jan Murray and Phil Silvers.

The Simons also wrote for various radio shows and for television shows such as "Broadway Open House" and the Red Buttons and Jackie Gleason shows, as well as "Your Show of Shows."

"Broadway Bound" contains some of Simon's most accomplished writing to date — passages that dramatize the timeless, unresolvable bloodlettings of familial existence as well as the humorous conflicts one expects.

The 2015 production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs" garnered four Elly nominations for the company. LeGate-Halford for lead actress, son Alvis LeGate for directing, Les Solomon for lighting, and Darryl Stines for set design.

Broadway Bound plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Oct. 8, with one Thursday Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., two matinées, Saturday Oct. 7 and Sunday Oct. 8, both at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance, available at The Book Seller and Harmony Books, online at Legacy Presents or by calling 530-268 5419. Reserved seating available at $35 through the box office or online only.