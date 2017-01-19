NCTV Talk: Jim Heck | TheUnion.com

This month’s column highlights NCTV board president Jim Heck. Heck is an alumnus of Grass Valley Group, the legendary broadcast equipment company whose television switching products were the industry standard for many years.

Jim has volunteered for NCTV since 2014, and he provides valuable technical expertise, whether it’s an in-studio production or a live remote. Currently, Heck is in the process of outfitting our studio with state-of-the-art equipment as well as updating the video equipment at local meeting facilities to improve reliability and broadcast quality.

Heck provides technical support to Nevada Union High School’s streaming club. Last month, Nevada Union senior Rebecca Funk was recruited to intern for “The Golden Road Show.”

“Rebecca is one of the most talented members of the newly formed NU MinerVision Production Club,” said Heck. “Her natural talent for directing and switching a video production has proven to be a valuable asset to NCTV.”

The next Golden Road Show airs live at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22. Special guests include Lorraine Reich of the Peace and Justice Center and Tom Moore of Sierra Watch. Cable subscribers can view it on Comcast Cable Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. Or tune in at nevadacountytv.org.

Heck is also the “go-to guy” for any streaming needs in the community. Past live streams include the Fourth of July Parade, Hospitality House’s Night of Giving (2015), and concerts from the Center for the Arts. Heck recently set up the live internet stream from the Media Lounge during the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. These video streams are part of NCTV’s commitment to help local non-profits bring their events and fundraisers to the community.

Another community happening we’re excited about is the return of “Thru the Lens: A Script to Silver Screen Event.” Formerly Foothill Films, this scriptwriting and film making festival was the brainchild of former station manager Cheryl Noble. After Noble moved out of the area, the event was rebranded “Thru the Lens,” but the NCTV board voted to put it on hold for one year as the station went through the transition that culminated with our move to the Green Screen Institute in Nevada City.

“Thru the Lens” is back, and we begin reviewing original ten-minute (ten page) screenplays this spring. New this year is a youth (ages 13 to 18) “5 Minute Flick” category. As in previous years, winners will be announced in late May, to be followed by a cast and crew call in June. Winning screenplay writers are transformed into filmmakers as they produce their motion pictures over the summer, followed by a red carpet screening in October. More information, including entry forms, will be posted on our website in early February. In the meantime, we’re forming a Thru the Lens volunteer committee to help plan and implement every stage of this screenwriting-to-filmmaking contest. If you’d like to be involved, please send an email to yvette@nevadacountytv.org.

Finally, we’re excited to announce that NCTV is embarking on the process of selecting a new part-time station manager. We began advertising for this position in December and have received applications from many outstanding candidates. Stay tuned, as we hope to introduce our new station manager to you in a future column.

If you’d like to become more involved with your community television station, contact us at info@nevadacountytv.org. If you don’t subscribe to a cable provider, you can watch our programming online at NCTV’s website: http://www.nevadacountytv.org.

Yvette Cadeaux is Nevada County Television’s board secretary and education coordinator.