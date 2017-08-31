NCJCC annouces Shabbat schedule

Congregation B'nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center announces its Shabbat service schedule for the 2017-2018 school year.

Services are lead by Rabbi David Azen on the first and third Fridays of the month.

On the first Friday of the month there is a Family Shabbat potluck dinner service beginning at 6 p.m., followed by adult learning at 7:30 p.m.

On the third Friday of the month, regular services begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by an Oneg.

There are no services on the second and forth Fridays.

Services are held at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. All are welcome and invited to attend.

The dates for the family Shabbat potlucks are Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, Mar. 2 (Purim), April 6, May 4, and June 1. During the summer months of July and August, we will hold regular services at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays, followed by an Oneg.

For further information and to view our monthly calendar, please visit the website at http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.