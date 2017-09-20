Sean Jordan: Musically speaking

Music speaks to us all in different ways.

Some immerse themselves in the lyrics while others are entranced by the beat.

No matter our forte, we all can connect to music in some fashion.

For me it's all about the singer. If that singer also plays an instrument then I'm really sold.

People like Willie Nelson and Ray Charles were my influences growing up. Singing a song, to me, is like telling a short story and I have great admiration for those who can.

This week I spoke with the group Gypsy Soul, which is celebrating 20 years of music together (page 6-7).

Recommended Stories For You

Gypsy Soul is made up of Cilette Swann and Roman Morykit. The two have had quite the musical journey. They have toured internationally, performed the festival circuits, and, most significant, they have done everything independently.

Their music, taking influence across all genres, is a journey through many different cultures.

Accompanying Gypsy Soul will be Lisa Swerdlow, a local woman who will be debuting her first album, titled "Equus Rising." Swerdlow was a fan of Gypsy Soul and was inspired by them to make the album.

That is what music is all about.

Bringing people together, sharing life experiences, and furthering our understanding of one another.

Granted, I am just as guilty as the next person who just wants to hear a good beat from time to time. But every once in awhile I want to feel something or express myself in a way that I might not have the words for, which is what my car has become.

A vehicle of expression as I like to call it.

So I turn on the tunes that reflect my mood. If I'm sad or lonesome I go right to Willie Nelson. If I'm angry it's right to Shinedown or some heavy metal. For each mood, there is a song or artist out there to which I can relate some way.

Nevada County seems to be full of talent in the music department with shows going on everywhere almost on a daily basis. Everywhere I look there is another act in town.

This week Perla Batella is at the Center for the Arts, playing songs from her latest album. Local supergroup, Elevation featuring J Silk, will be at the Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill.

Plus, the Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair will host music acts that include tributes to Johnny Cash and Jason Aldean.

With so many different styles of music in western Nevada County, there really is something for everyone — just another of the many reasons why I love music.

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.