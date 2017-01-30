‘Moving Beyond Fear’ class offered Feb. 6 | TheUnion.com

The Union’s health columnist Savannah Hanson will offer a class, “Moving Beyond Fear to Creating our Dreams,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, 119 Florence Ave., Grass Valley.

“Given the chaos and intensity of our times it is vital we learn how to move beyond the fear arising in so many. This class gives powerful tools on how to utilize cellular memory to pass through the fear fire, giving us the space to begin to create our dreams,” Hanson said. “We will then explore specific tools to activate our visions and life purpose.”

The class will begin to explore these topics with other tools from Cellular Memory Release, Matt Kahn’s love revolution and other modalities.

For more information or to register, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at savannah@RaisedinLove.com. or 530-575-5052. Or visit http://www.RaisedinLove.com.

Please park at the back of the Vet’s Hall parking lot on 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley and follow the path to Florence Avenue.