Movies Under The Pines presents: Vertigo | TheUnion.com

Continuing the summer tradition known as Movies Under The Pines, the Nevada City Film Festival will screen the 1958 thriller Vertigo on Aug. 12 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Considered the ninth-greatest American movie of all time, Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo stars James Stewart as former police detective John "Scottie" Ferguson. Scottie is forced into early retirement because an incident in the line of duty has caused him to develop acrophobia (an extreme fear of heights) and vertigo (a false sense of rotational movement).

Scottie is hired by an acquaintance, Gavin Elster, as a private investigator to follow Gavin's wife Madeleine (Kim Novak), who is behaving strangely. The film was shot on location in San Francisco.

Vertigo was nominated for two Academy Awards and has been placed on the National Film Registry. Its opening sequence marks the first use of computer graphics in a film, and in 2012 it replaced Citizen Kane in the Sight & Sound critics' poll as the greatest film of all time.

For the screening, Nevada City Film Festival has partnered with Wheyward Girls Creamery to offer moviegoers a "Fancy" concessions package that includes a carefully selected cheese plate and a glass of prosecco as a $10 add-on to advance ticket purchases. Cheese plate packages must be purchased in advance by Aug. 9 via http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com.

Always aiming to please movie lovers of all ages, Nevada City Film Festival Executive Director Jesse Locks explains the relevance of events such as Movies Under The Pines: "The movies bring us so much joy, and there really isn't anything more wonderful than seeing so many people from the community come together to picnic and play lawn games before the films and then soon as the sun goes down be completely enthralled with what's on the big screen."

Events such as Movies Under The Pines also serve as a fundraiser for the film festival, a non-profit organization.

Other concessions such as popcorn, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. No outside alcohol. Gates open at 7 p.m.; film begins around 8:30 p.m.