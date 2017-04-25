‘Movement with Meaning’ helps deter Alzheimer’s | TheUnion.com

Many of us were introduced into the field of dementia care through the back door so to speak. Not through a degree in gerontology or professions in the arena of senior health services, but by chance. At least this is how it was for me.

In the mid-1980s, after taking an extended maternity leave, I was ready to go back to work in the field of my expertise: special education. Unfortunately, the heyday for innovations and exciting programs was over due to the ramifications of Proposition 13, leaving me with minimal employment opportunities.

One day, as I was reading the want ads in The Union, I came across a job description that caught my eye. The ad was for a Communication and Language Specialist two days a week at a local convalescent hospital through the Nevada County Adult Education Program. There was something in the description of the position that sparked my curiosity: "The instructor will be working with hard-to-reach patients."

During the interview, I was asked about my experience as a special education teacher. My response centered around how, in the 1970s, the emphasis had moved away from strictly cognitive teaching methods to embrace a multisensory approach that incorporated all modalities as avenues for learning.

NEW APPROACH

In my new position, I was given 18 residents to visit on a one-to-one basis. As it turned out, many of these elders has Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia. My approach was simple: listen, wait, and find a thread of commonality. It was these individuals who taught me what it "feels" like to live with dementia.

I began to use the multisensory techniques I was accustomed to, and before long personal life stories came pouring out of these incredible elders. Then one day I experienced an epiphany of sorts. Many of the residents I worked with had problems of orientation. I found this fascinating, for many students I worked with in the field of special education also had difficulty with orientation, but we called it dyslexia. The underlying question regarding students with an orientation-related disability or individuals with Alzheimer's was the same: Where is my body in time and space? This was where I focused my attention in developing the medley of activities and exercises that eventually became my book, "Movement with Meaning" (Health Professions Press, 2006).

MULTISENSORY ACTIVITIES

Designed for persons in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease, "Movement with Meaning" reinforces the remaining strengths and abilities of people with dementia by using a multisensory approach that stimulates all five senses. As the mind begins to unravel, the body becomes the refuge, container and point of reference. In a "Movement with Meaning" class, the multisensory activities are divided into segments that create a choreography of movements in which short, repetitive exercises decrease disorientation, enhance relaxation and increase well-being. The program introduces simple breathing techniques, poetry, music, movement exercises (bilateral integration and yoga postures) and sensory activities. Once the person with Alzheimer's experiences a sense of his or her inner landscape, anxiety and confusion begin to subside.

Over the past three decades, I have presented Movement with Meaning in a variety of settings including annual conferences such as the American Society on Aging and the Alzheimer's Association.

Currently, I have a weekly "Movement with Meaning" class at Eskaton Village (Thursday mornings) and continue to work with individuals in the private sector.

Barbara Larsen, M.A., Ed. has been working in the field of elder care since 1985 as an education and family Consultant. Larsen provides in-home assessments, support groups, trainings and talks. She also writes the column "Ask Barbara" in The Union. To contact, call 530-478-1735 or blarsen@nccn.net.