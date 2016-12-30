More previews from Wild & Scenic | TheUnion.com

[Editor’s Note: This is the second of a four-week series of Prospector and Spotlight reviews leading up to the 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley.]

“K2 and the Invisible Footmen”

“K2 and the Invisible Footmen” begins with words on the screen: “This film was made possible by the collaboration of K2 porters who generously opened their hearts and homes to us.” This is a good film for the way it pays respect to the porters who carry most of the stuff on these treks.

That compliment, however, cuts both ways because the way it pays respect still says much about — what shall I say — the dualities, the divides that persist in modern culture.

Only Mount Everest (29,029) is higher than K2 (28,251). Known as “Savage Mountain,” about 25 percent die who attempt K2. The filmmakers photograph the awesome Karakoram mountain range well. They capture the effort and challenge well. But it is the focus on the porters that distinguishes the film. There’s no quantification, by the way, about the percentage of porters who die or how deadly the trekking is below the 18-thousand-foot-high base camp.

Most simply summarized, illiterate men wearing sandals or sneakers carry 55 to 75 pounds of stuff across many days of precarious terrain, except when they are expected to carry more. They don’t feel they have a choice but to do this dangerous work.

These low paid workers sing and joke. Stoically, they carry on. They support their typically large families. It is fair to say that this documentary isn’t about whether they are very well employed by remote Pakistani standards. It is fair to say that this documentary has made them more visible.

“Chasing Niagara”

I’m tempted to say that “Chasing Niagara” is a film about corporate-sponsored suicide framed as an entertaining showcase of taking calculated risks. Then my mind tosses and turns across the accepted proliferation of documentaries about ever more extreme pursuits of skiing, climbing, mountaineering, and on and on, including less mainstream realms of adventure.

Kayaking maybe isn’t too dangerous an envelope to push, until the thrill of running rapids escalates to paddling over waterfalls. Kayaking waterfalls might not be nuts by definition, until the thrill goes from 6 feet high to 60 feet high, until breaking records stretches above 160 feet.

Yes, “Chasing Niagara” documents a quest to kayak over Niagara Falls. Thousands of kayak-less people have jumped Niagara Falls with suicide as their intention. Most, though far from all, of the mere thrill seekers die as well.

The story unfolds as a personable band of cohorts engages in increasingly risk-tweaked preparations across an international range of river challenges. Liking these guys is part of this film experience, likewise the fluid architecture of beautiful locales.

It is, however, the palpable tension that pressurizes this film experience, deepened by the prospect that Rafa Ortiz may die in an illegal gambit at one of the most frequently visited places in the world. He may die with friends helping and cameras rolling.

Everyone who watches NASCAR or base-jumping or free solo climbing should see “Chasing Niagara.” For people who watch roller skating, skipping rope, or playground antics, well, that’s a different conversation.

“Elk River”

Even if you get some good looks at how big the United States is, you probably won’t see it captured much better than the 28-minute “Elk River.” With an ecologist, an artist, a photographer, plus some backcountry pack trip assistance, elk migration is the central theme.

“My petri dish is the greater Yellowstone ecosystem.” The ecologist does more than put tracking collars on elk. He does more than report that elk walked exactly here or that here involves nine separate migration routes across an area five times the size of Yellowstone National Park.

The documentary provides a marvelous sense of big panoramas that parse into one Rocky Mountain high after the next and the next. Personable human beings adventure the distances on horse and on foot without it feeling like it’s a story about them. They mimic the steep, stony, snowy elk route, including 6,000-foot elevation gains and losses. They peer from a distance at elk grazing in low lying places and elk hunkering amongst formations at ridge tops.

“Camera traps” gather brief visual records (briefer because elk and bear knock over some of these static placements). Patient waiting yields a special close-up dynamic. The herd crosses a river torrent. You wonder if the elk wonder whether they’ll make it across.

In this film, there’s no river called the Elk. It’s the ecosystem’s flow being documented. It’s the feeling of a set of grand watersheds, big swaths of the United States that resist the feeling that the world is growing smaller.

“China: A Skier’s Journey”

Watching the film “China: A Skier’s Journey” you appreciate an untypical look at the only country competing head to head economically with the United States. It spends its 16 minutes establishing context for a country with about 500 ski resorts where 25 years ago there were none.

Seen as a wellspring of middle class consumer culture, it’s sobering to think that one of every eight people on the planet will soon be living in a China city. Do Chinese urbanites see nouveau status in skiing? Perhaps it’s an outlet for physical conditioning and prowess. Maybe, it’s an excuse to breathe far from notoriously unhealthy city air.

The film spends its best time on a more interesting cultural flavor. Ancient cave drawings in northwestern China suggest skiing goes back thousands of years. Modernization threatens the barely continuing tradition of long, wide, homemade skis with horse hair bottoms. Okay, rural herding and hunting no longer calls for skiing, whatever age the technology, but it’s neat to see how these skis are made and how a kid learns skiing the old way in his own back yard.

One other layer of this international travelogue shows two American ski-geeks checking out China’s first business that drives you to the wilderness in a snowcat machine. With natural snow accumulations largely absent from manmade-snow resorts, the Changbai Volcano offers a uniquely scary experience. If you have a problem, you may require a military helicopter that’s not too keen picking you up so close to the North Korean border.

Chuck Jaffee of Grass Valley likes to plug people into the spirit of independent filmmakers. Find his other articles for The Union at http://www.startlets.com.