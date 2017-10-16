More hope for caregivers is on the way!

Everyone knows someone who is caring for a loved one at home. Just ask around. We live in a county with one of the highest rates of population 65 and over, and many of those individuals are caring for someone at home.

Cultivating hope for those caregivers is what One Source — Empowering Caregivers (OSEC) is all about.

A fully volunteer based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides free respite relief to caregivers who are caring for their loved ones at home.

One Source — Empowering Caregivers volunteers are fully screened, with background checks and trained to offer up to four hours a week of non-medical, companion care to caregivers in our community.

One Source — Empowering Caregivers is gearing up for their third Volunteer Care Specialist training.

The free training will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4.

The comprehensive training covers subjects such as HIPAA/Confidentiality, elder abuse, falls prevention, CPR certification and much more. A continental breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks will be provided for all participants.

"We are always looking for reliable individuals who are good listeners, caring, compassionate, and understanding," said One Source — Empowering Caregivers volunteer coordinator Harriet Totten. "Someone who is thoughtful and patient is so appreciated, and necessary. We could not do this without the help of all of the wonderful volunteers who are providing respite in homes right now."

"How this training program is structured, the meticulous attention to detail, and the vision of purpose, has provided a solid preparation and continues to support my service," said volunteer care specialist graduate, Adrienne Winter.

With a waiting list of 12 caregivers, One Source — Empowering Caregivers is anticipating a full group of volunteers to step forward and provide the respite relief caregivers are so patiently waiting for.

One local caregiver who is receiving respite from One Source — Empowering Caregivers volunteer care specialist, Sue Flynn said, "Sue is warm and friendly, and so understanding of this type of demanding caregiving. Her sense of humor helps lighten the load. I thank God for OSEC and their sacrifice helps lighten my load and my life."

Cindy Cooper, R.N., and one of One Source — Empowering Caregivers well loved volunteer care specialist training instructors, a volunteer as well, shared her thoughts about why she is involved with One Source — Empowering Caregivers, "It is fundamental to successfully keep loved ones in their homes. It has the potential to improve the lives of all involved. Sometimes we give comfort and receive it at the same time."

If you want to help cultivate hope for caregivers, please call Donna Raibley at 530-802-6154 or go to empoweringcaregivers.org and print out the application to become a Volunteer Care Specialist.

Donna Raibley is the Executive Director of One Source-Empowering Caregivers of Nevada County. Contact her at draibley@empoweringcaregivers.org or Dbrown31211@sbcglobal.net.