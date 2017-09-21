MOMs on the Mountain set for Saturday at Sugar Bowl

Free massages will be available from noon to 3 p.m. and the silent auction will take place all day.

Schedule of Events: 8:30-9:30 a.m. registration; 8:30-10 a.m. breakfast; 8:45-9:30 a.m. depart on hikes; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. lunch; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. no-host bar; Noon-1 p.m. yoga and stretching; 2 p.m. awards ceremony.

MOMs on the Mountain is set for Saturday at Sugar Bowl Resort.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nevada City Schools Foundation. It is a non-competitive day of scenic beauty, personal challenge and fun for women: mothers and non-moms alike, according to a release.

In the past, the group has had three generations hiking and raising funds at the same event. ​Hikers have ranged in age from 18 to 80-plus.

The event started as a group of women who saw an educational need and wanted to make a difference in their children's lives. The group of volunteers has recognized the importance of the "total" learning experience, the release stated. The goal is to provide our children with stimulating programs which go beyond the basics.

The first year's event yielded $6,000. Over the next 11 years the group has grown. To date earnings are over $195,000. The programs we have funded include art, drama, computers, bicycle recycle, music and more.

​There will be three well-marked hiking options. The easiest option will be just under three miles out and back to Mary Lake. The intermediate hike will be a five-mile loop and the most challenging hike is an eight-mile loop toward Mount Anderson Peak.

Recommended Stories For You

Both the intermediate and challenging hikes are along the Pacific Crest Trail. The long route crests at the top of Mount Judah with a great place to snap photos with Lake Tahoe in the distance, according to the release.

For more information go to http://www.momsonthemountain.com

Source: MOMs on the Mountain