Mimes break through ‘WALLS’

TICKETS: $20 Tickets available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org or in person at the Miners Foundry and BriarPatch CoOp, or by phone 530-265-5040.

Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry will present the San Francisco Mime Troupe in an outdoor twilight concert on Aug. 18 at the Miners Foundry.

Founded in 1959, the San Francisco Mime Troupe creates and produces socially relevant theater; their work is political satire and anything but silent. The San Francisco Mime Troupe does not do silent pantomime. They mean 'mime' in the ancient sense: to mimic. They talk, sing, and make a lot of noise. They are satirists; seeking to make you laugh at the absurdities of contemporary life and at the same time, see their causes. They perform everywhere from public parks to palaces of culture, aiming to reach the broadest possible audience.

The San Francisco Mime Troupe makes sense of the headlines by identifying the forces shaping our lives and dramatizing the operation of these giant forces in small, close-up stories that make audiences feel the impact of political events on personal life.

WALLS asks the question: How can a nation of immigrants declare war on immigration?

The answer: FEAR! Mary Jones (Velina Brown) knows all about fear. As a top agent for I.C.E. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — she knows how to stoke fear to keep her country safe.

Fear of people like Bahdoon Samakab (Rotimi Agbabiaka),a Somali refugee escaping oppression, fear of Cliodhna Aghabullogue (Lizzie Calogero),an Irish woman yearning to be American, and fear of Zaniyah Nahuatl (Marilet Martinez), whose family comes from … here.

Recommended Stories For You

As a foreigner in a land her people have worked for thousands of years suddenly Zaniyah is a criminal, an illegal, a "bad hombre." What part of herself will this American give up to pass as "American?" Will she? Can she? Should she? Can someone leave part of themselves behind without losing their mind? And is it better or worse that she crossed the border to find Agent L. Mary Jones — the woman she loves?

Find out when the San Francisco Mime Troupe will open their 58th Season with "WALLS", written by Michael Gene Sullivan with music and lyrics by Michael Bellow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m., and the show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Ticketing fees may apply.