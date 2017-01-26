Midtown Men play Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Feb. 3 | TheUnion.com

Original cast members of the Broadway hit Jersey Boys bring their touring show “Midtown Men,” featuring the best of 1960s vocal music, to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley on Friday, Feb. 3.

From the development of Jersey Boys, through their historic three-season run on Broadway, The Midtown Men do what they do best: “Sixties Hits With A Modern Twist.” Tony Award winners Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer along with their seven-piece touring band bring to life favorites from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Motown, The Four Seasons and more.

The 2005 Broadway musical Jersey Boys dramatized the success of the 1960s rock ‘n roll group The Four Seasons garnering multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

The group has performed nearly 2,000 live shows and their self-titled debut album, “The Midtown Men: Sixties Hits,” was met with critical acclaim and garnered 5 star album reviews. The album was recorded in New York City and features the group performing such iconic ‘60s hits as, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Up On The Roof,” “Time Of The Season,” “Candy Girl” and more. They also recorded their first radio single “All Alone On Christmas” with producer Steven Van Zandt and members of Springsteen’s E Street Band with appearances on Good Morning America, Katie, The Chew and Access Hollywood Live.

Christian Hoff won a Tony Award for his performance as Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys”, as well as Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

Hollywood born Michael Longoria made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical “Hairspray”, later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” before taking over the role of Frankie Valli.

Daniel Reichard, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, is best known for his portrayal of chief songwriter and original Four Seasons and for his critically acclaimed performance as Candide in Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” at the New York City Opera. He can be seen as Frankie in the 20th anniversary film version of the international musical-comedy “Forever Plaid.”

Robert Spencer originated the role of Nick Massi in “Jersey Boys”. He also originated the role of Dan Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical “Next To Normal,” for which he received nominations for both the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, and Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

