Met Opera live in HD Saturday | TheUnion.com

This Saturday at Grass Valley’s Del Oro Theatre Sierra Theaters presents Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco as the latest offering of The Met Opera Live in HD.

The success of Verdi’s third opera, a stirring drama about the fall of ancient Jerusalem at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar (Nabucco), propelled the young composer to international fame. The opera and its composer became standard bearers at the head of a rising patriotic fervor. Premiering in 1842, Verdi’s Nabucco came to represent the movement for an independent Italy.

The moving Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves, Va pensiero, in which those in bondage sing of their deep longing for their homeland, came to stand for the country’s aspirations for unity and freedom from Austrian domination. This period of nationalistic aspiration that led to independence, the Risorgimento, or Resurgence, produced native heroes such as Mazzini, Garibaldi, and the 28 year old Verdi.

The libretto by Temistocle Solera takes some liberties with Biblical history. The characters other than the title role are dramatic inventions, but the narrative as a whole stays close to events as they are related in The Old Testament: primarily Jeremiah, as well as 2 Kings, 2 Chronicles, Daniel, and the Psalms. The first part takes place during the destruction of the first temple in Jerusalem in 586 B.C.E., while the remainder of the opera set in the ancient grand city of Babylon.

Perhaps most interesting to contemporary audiences is the character of the title character. Nabucco goes from powerful ruler to madman to seeker of Divine forgiveness. The special treat for Saturday’s audiences is to see and hear the great Placido Domingo as the Babylonian ruler.

This extraordinary performer, formerly one of “The Three Tenors,” as he has aged and his voice has deepened, now sings as a baritone. It’s an exceptional transformation and one you should take in. Nabucco is grand opera at its grandest, with all the grand themes in play: love, death, ambition, yearning.

