Meet Your Author: ‘Secret Service Saint’ tells Santa Claus story | TheUnion.com

(Ed. Note: This is the first of a regular series of columns on local authors. To apply for consideration in “Meet Your Author,” email Bjorn Johnson at NCPCintern@theunion.com).

Grass Valley writer Janet Ann Collins is the author of “Secret Service Saint,” a children’s Christian fiction story that tells the tale of the good deeds of Santa Claus.

The book portrays the story of Saint Nicholas — the man we now call Santa Claus.

The book, aimed at children aged 3 to 8. dates back to Collins’ use of American Sign Language to tell the story of Saint Nicholas to three deaf foster children.

Later, she wrote out the story, and it was published in a children’s magazine — her first professionally published work.

A different version was taken up by a children’s book publisher, and released as “Secret Service Saint.”

The most recent book from Collins is “A Shadow of Fear.” She has published a total of four children’s books, along with dozens of newspaper articles.

“I can’t stop writing, and I hope to have a lot more things published in the future.” Collins said.

She said she reads many books each week — including young adult books and other publications for children and youth.

Her advice for new authors is to do extensive research and “read a lot,” she said.

“Do the best work you can, and take the risk of submitting it to publishers,” she said. “Of course, all writers sometimes get rejections, but that’s part of the learning process. It also helps a lot to join writers’ groups, especially with members who write things in the same genre as you do, and to attend conferences.” (Collins is participating in the upcoming Sierra Writers conference Jan. 20-21 at Sierra College in Grass Valley. See http://www.sierrawritersconference.com/)

Collins’ books are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and her website, http://www.janetcollins.com. Local bookstores can also special order the books.

Bjorn Johnson is a student intern at The Union.