‘Meet the Composer’ plays Friday at Nevada City Winery | TheUnion.com

‘Meet the Composer’ plays Friday at Nevada City Winery
January 19, 2017
KNOW & GO
Who: Nevada County Composers
What: “Meet the Composer” presenting their work and its genesis
When: Friday, Jan.20 7:30 p.m.
Where: Nevada City Winery. 321 Spring St, Nevada City
“Meet the Composer,” a concert to focus on the work of three prominent area composers, plays 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St., Nevada City.
The show, presented by Nevada County Composers Cooperative, will offer the genesis of the three composers’ work, their thinking and cretive processes.
— Composer and performer Randy McKean is presenting “Amino,” works for solo saxophone using solo works to generate and develop ideas for possible use with larger ensembles.
With these pieces he explores rhythmic complexity and melodies that link the extreme ranges of the instrument. McKean is a familiar and busy performer in the area on clarinet and saxophones.
— Composer Mark Vance will be sharing a set of solo piano pieces written for Lynn Schugren. This is a work in progress so you can follow it emerging. Vance has amassed a large catologue of classical works for piano and various chamber ensembles including orchestral works as well.
— Composer Jerry Grant presents two versions of the same work (“Mountain Dance-Summer”), scored for completely different ensembles and its considerations: “Choir & Flute,” with flutist Kirsti Powell and also scored for the Nujazz Alternative Virtual Orchestra with two saxophones. Performing live are: Dave Riddles, baritone; and Jerry Grant, tenor saxophones. As a composer and performer, Grant brings a wealth of musical experience to the composing process including dramatic, symphonic and jazz infused works for chamber ensembles, orchestra, choirs and jazz orchestra.
A special guest composer from the Young Composers Project will also be featured.
Tickets are $25, including wine and food. Call 530-478-0983 for information and reservations.
