‘Meet the Author’ with Nevada County author Tim Murray

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I live in Nevada City with my wife and scrappy cat, Harley, in a house me and my father built. My life has traveled through "a few" different careers. It started when I joined the Air Force at the age of nineteen. After fours years of service, civilian life had many turns and twists. All the time I was writing, or creating in the artistic realm. "Thumar" was started in 1988 and the first draft was finished in 2012. After almost six years of polishing, I now present to the world what I consider a great read.

What brought you this area?

I moved up in 1999 to escape from the bay area. My grandmother lived up here, and my parents now lived the same house outside of Nevada City.

How did you get into writing?

I've been writing since I was a teenager. I wrote poetry at first, and then moved on to writing songs later. It seemed natural to try my hand at a novel.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

That would have to be split between Isaac Asimov and Author C Clarke. The books would be the Elijah Bailey series for Asimov and "The City and the Stars" for Clarke.

What is your book about?

Derak Jamar III and Shesain Andehar are literally from different worlds. So why can't he get her off of his mind? She is the ambassador of Thumar and a member of its elite. Before he can truly understand this marvelous planet, and Shesain, a gamma ray burst is on course to destroy them all. He has seven days.

What inspired you to write this book?

After reading seemingly countless sci-fi and fantasy books over the years, I wanted to give it a shot, along with a flash of what I thought was a great idea.

What do you find most challenging about writing a book?

The days when I wasn't on, was not 100 percent. When the ideas did not flow, it felt like I was forcing uninspired words onto the page. Fortunately, the editing process helped to smooth out the rough spots.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

That differences can be overcome to the point of not influencing our opinions. Obstacles need not stand in our way of enjoying life. Last but not least, all peoples (and races) can work together to achieve a common goal that will benefit the entire group.

Where can people find your book?

http://www.amazon.com/dp/0579141485 — paperback, Kindle

http://www.createspace.com/4763268 — paperback

http://www.smashwords.com/books/view722873 — e-book

Please describe what you'd consider your own perfect day.

Waking up with my wife, knowing that I had no financial worries, in a beach house looking out over the ocean, in Fiji.