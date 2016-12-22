‘Media Maker Residency’ program launches in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A new “Media Maker Residency” program will launch Feb. 2-5 in Nevada City.

The program, run by The Nevada City Film Festival, is designed to unite aspiring and established filmmakers, writers and media creators around the power of story.

The four-day intensive will provide a nurturing environment to spark the process of self-discovery, create connection through community building and help bring projects to fruition.

The cost of the “Media Maker Residency” is $1,595 and includes three nights’ lodging at the Outside Inn, and four days of meals including continental breakfast, lunch, dinner and daily snacks.

It does not include transportation to or from or during the residency. There is a local rate of $1,190 that does not include lodging. Registration cut off is Jan. 29. Space is limited to 25.

The “Media Maker Residency” is for storytellers, visual and digital artists looking to enhance connections with their own creative process, as well as with others working in diverse, but related fields, said Jesse Locks, film festival director.

“I counted the other day that there are 56 former NCFF filmmakers premiering films at Sundance this year. That is absolutely extraordinary for a small film festival like ours and speaks volumes of the quality of films we screen,” Locks said. “We launched the ‘Media Maker Residency’ to further support creatives along with organizations and businesses in their efforts to share new and exciting stories in a variety of media formats.”

With an emphasis on experiential learning, a group of award-winning filmmakers and industry leaders facilitate workshops, writing sessions, and leadership building exercises during each day. In the evening’s attendees will be treated to special screenings and guest artist presentations, along with group dinners featuring local farm to table cuisine, craft beer and foothill vintners.

Highlights of the residency include a unique and inspiring setting, the opportunity to learn from award-winning filmmakers and film industry professionals, meet and connect with like-minded media makers, creatives and storytellers. Projects finished by Media Maker Residents will have the opportunity to be submitted for screening at the Nevada City Film Festival in September 2017.

RESIDENCY LEADERS

Leading the “Media Maker Residency” are professional coach Dewey Schott, filmmakers Karin Chien, Jenni Matz and Doug Bertran and a roundtable of special guests.

For 14 years, Schott was the Senior Manager of Leadership Services at National Alliance for Media Arts and Culture, a national nonprofit arts service organization, where he provided leadership and capacity building services to hundreds of nonprofit leaders from across the country.

Chien is a four-time Independent Spirit Award nominee and the recipient of the 2010 Independent Spirit Piaget Producers Award, given to “producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.” Her films have won over 75 film festival awards, premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals, and secured distribution in over 40 international territories. Chien has taught independent film producing workshops and classes at School of Visual Arts, New York University, Temple University, Film Independent’s Producing Lab, University of Hawaii Pacific New Media Center and through ZuZu Films in Los Angeles. She has has advised/consulted for the Sundance Institute, Film Independent, IFP/New York, Tribeca Film Institute, Cinereach, ITVS/PBS, Rockefeller Foundation, Open Society, and the Flaherty Seminar.

Matz is an award-winning filmmaker who has worked in documentary television production for over 15 years as a Producer, Editor and Researcher. She currently is the Senior Producer/Archivist for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation’s oral history interview collection where she is responsible for overseeing digitization and creating an online digital access tool for the 800+ interview collection.

Bertran is an award-wining filmmaker who has produced media for National Geographic Television & Film, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, PBS Nature, PBS Nova, BBC, and more. Bertran’s work focuses on media production in science, travel, and natural history. He specializes in stories that are character driven with smart content, combined with amazing and beautiful images, for international audiences.

Special guests include producer Anne Moore, who is best known for her work on the Michael Moore documentary films “Fahrenheit 9/11(2004),” “Sicko (2007)” and “Capitalism: A Love Story (2009),” Curtis Grout, Editor, has worked on such TV Series as “30 for 30 Shorts” and “Our America with Lisa Ling,” as well as premiered three short films at Sundance, and Louise Lovegrove, an award-winning producer and production manager who has worked on more than two dozen films including “I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore (2017),” “The End of the Tour (2015),” and “Girl Rising (2013),” among others.

To register, go to http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com. For more information, contact Jesse Locks, NCFF Festival Director at jesse@nevadacityfilmfestival.com or (916) 548-7716