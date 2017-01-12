McCutcheon, Brodsky ‘Play Ball!’ Wednesday at concert | TheUnion.com

Two baseball troubadours, John McCutcheon and Chuck Brodsky, will meet for nine innings of ballpark songs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

The event has become an annual tradition at Eddie’s Attic — a renowned folk music venue in Atlanta.

McCutcheon, noted folkie and multi-instrumentalist, will represent the away team. Philadelphia native Brodsky, relocated to Asheville, N.C., is the home team.

Brodsky and McCutcheon are friends and prolific writers of songs about baseball, enough for a full album each.

Among the tunes in Brodsky’s lineup are “Death Row All Stars,” about a team from the Wyoming state penitentiary playing for their lives, and “Dock Ellis’s No-No,” a ballad about the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher who threw a no-hitter while under the influence of psychedelics.

McCutcheon, a Wisconsin native, will dress out in an old Milwaukee Braves uniform and might deliver his “Talking Yogi Talk” or “Doing My Job,” the latter a tuneful account of Cal Ripken’s memorable speech after he broke Lou Gehrig’s record for most consecutive games played.

Brodsky, is well known for his soulful strumming and fingerpicking skills that resemble the heart and soul of North Carolina’s traditional folk. Kathy Mattea, David Wilcox, Sara Hickman, and Chuck Pyle have all recorded his songs. Brodsky has appeared on nationally syndicated radio programs like “Mountain Stage,” “Acoustic Cafe,” and “River City Folk,” and has performed three concerts of his celebrated baseball story songs at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Over the years, he has shared the stage with Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, John Hartford, Greg Brown, Gillian Welch, Dick Gaughan, Tom Paxton, Ferron, Richie Havens, Steve Forbert, The Kingston Trio, and Christine Lavin.

McCutcheon, who played a sold-out concert Sunday at The Center for The Arts, is a master of many different traditional instruments, a notable children’s author, and the winner of 6 Grammy nominations. With a strong passion for music education, he has produced over twenty albums for other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters, to educational and documentary works. Having been compared to Will Rogers and Garrison Keillor, The Washington Post described John as, “Folk music’s rustic renaissance man.” His work has taken him all over the world, but one of his latest albums, “Passage,” was partly recorded right here in Decatur with the help of Suzy Bogguss, Tim O’Brien, Stuart Duncan, Mollie O’Brien, and John Jennings.