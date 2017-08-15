‘Manic Revelations’ from POKEY LAFARGE
August 15, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Pokey LaFarge and Ruston Kelly opening
WHEN: Sunday, 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
314 W Main Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: $22 member, $27 general public
The Center Box Office — 530-274-8384 ext 14
BriarPatch Co-op Community Market — 530-272-5333
Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
WEBPAGE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/pokey-lafarge/
Pokey LaFarge continues his nationwide tour with a stop at 8 p.m., on Sunday at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley with an opening set by songwriter Ruston Kelly.
The summer tour celebrates LaFarge's new album, "Manic Revelations." Released to widespread praise, NPR Music recently premiered the official music video for "Music Be A Reason." Of the song, NPR Music's Bob Boilen said, "The contours of Pokey LaFarge's music have always evoked a time before he was born, but the here-and-now is center stage in the themes and messaging within."
LaFarge is a musician. He is a storyteller. He is a feeler of feelings. He is a narrator of the messy, unkempt American experience. He sits, he watches, he writes.
Recorded in LaFarge's hometown of St. Louis, "Manic Revelations" features 10 new original songs and was produced by the Southside Collective along with additional production by Tony Hoffer.
"The manic revelation is the state where artists create," said LaFarge, "I got to the point in writing these songs where I felt like a house on fire that just kept burning." He continues, "This album is about confronting yourself. It's about confronting your city, its relation with the world, and all its people."
Since his debut in 2006, LaFarge has released eight studio albums.
Opening the show will be Nashville songwriter Ruston Kelly who, as it turns out, may be an even hotter artist. In the past two years, he has amassed an impressive catalog of cuts including tracks for Kenny Chesney, Josh Abbott Band, and Tim McGraw's track "Nashville Without You."
Sure, Kelly can write a "country" song, however, he has also created a personal sound which embodies indie, folk and rock — that when paired with his raw and honest lyrics makes for something different altogether.
A captivating performer, his knack for storytelling along with his melodic vocal control seems to leave audiences in awe. He's shared this gift on tour with artists including Robert Earl Keen, The Oh Hellos, and The Lumineers, and at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Wakarusa.
