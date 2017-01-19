Mace Dekker: Change and loss | TheUnion.com

“Why do we have pets when we know we’re going to lose them?”

In our profession, we veterinarians have the blessing of being there for our clients and their pets. And when the end is near, we can stand by our patients and give them a passing with dignity and without pain. Unfortunately, this happens to all of us — our pets do not live as long as we do, and we will see them grow, thrive and inevitably age and pass away before us.

It is a privilege to be able to ease that process.

Today, I find myself standing next to my own pet as she fades. Our 12-year-old Boxer had not been doing so well — losing weight, which concerned me. Blood work and X-rays showed nothing, but an ultrasound showed a mass on the spleen, a not-uncommon finding that can be surgically addressed. However, when we took her to surgery, we found not just the spleen affected, but small masses in the liver and stomach as well. We did what we could, but it is only a matter of weeks or months before she becomes truly sick and I will have to let her go.

We have been through a lot together. She was there for my son as he grew into manhood, for many moves, for times of worry and times of deep contentment. And we have been there for her, too — a broken leg, two knee replacements, a bout with cancer a few years back and the inevitable throwing up and pooping on the carpet and getting into stuff she shouldn’t have. And I find it hard to contemplate that soon the bed she is sleeping on in front of the fire right now will be empty, because she has been the best dog ever for us.

I will grieve her loss deeply. But I do know that, in time, I will see her again when my time has come.

I believe God created our pets with shorter lifespans to teach us about loss. We, too, age and lose the strength and abilities of our youth.

And by lovingly stand next to our four-legged family members in that process, perhaps we can accept our own inevitable demise a little better.

Grass Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Mace Dekker, D.V.M. will consider your questions each month in Vet Tips. Have a question? Submit it to gvvhosp@gmail.com.