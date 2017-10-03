Lunch time fundraiser

Filaki Farms is proud to host a fundraising Luncheon for Salvatore Capuano's Water Buffalo Project. This special luncheon takes place at 1 p.m., Oct. 15, at the farm located in Oregon House. There will be a guest appearance by a baby buffalo.

The menu includes: an appetizer of Artisan Lavinia bread with Capuano's mozzarella and aged cheeses accompanied by Filaki Farm's Spanish melons and the last of the local tomatoes and basil; antipasto plate with Involtini di Melanzana (Eggplant rolls stuffed with mozzarella); main course of buffalo roast (brisket and sirloin) served with local potatoes and ratatouille.

A dessert of buffalo milk panna cotta will conclude the meal. Grant-Marie wines will be available by the glass or bottle.

Stay tuned for a full-length feature about this special project in next week's edition of The Union's Farm to Table page.