Lunch time fundraiser
October 3, 2017
KNOW & GO
What: Luncheon Fundraiser for Salvatore Capuano’s Water Buffalo Project
Where: Filaki Farms in Oregon House
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 15
Cost: $90 per person, kids free
Tickets: Call Steven Dambeck at 530-701-3577; or email: sd@rt-consulting.com
Filaki Farms is proud to host a fundraising Luncheon for Salvatore Capuano's Water Buffalo Project. This special luncheon takes place at 1 p.m., Oct. 15, at the farm located in Oregon House. There will be a guest appearance by a baby buffalo.
The menu includes: an appetizer of Artisan Lavinia bread with Capuano's mozzarella and aged cheeses accompanied by Filaki Farm's Spanish melons and the last of the local tomatoes and basil; antipasto plate with Involtini di Melanzana (Eggplant rolls stuffed with mozzarella); main course of buffalo roast (brisket and sirloin) served with local potatoes and ratatouille.
A dessert of buffalo milk panna cotta will conclude the meal. Grant-Marie wines will be available by the glass or bottle.
Stay tuned for a full-length feature about this special project in next week's edition of The Union's Farm to Table page.
