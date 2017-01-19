‘Lucky in Love’ cabaret planned for Feb. 10 | TheUnion.com

Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry.

TICKETS: $100 per person limited reserve tables of 4 to 6 includes a bottle of wine for the table and complimentary Miners Foundry stemless wineglasses for each patron; $50 per person cabaret seating of 2 to 4. Tickets include dessert and a glass of champagne.

WHO: Lucky in Love: A Night in Old Las Vegas to benefit the Miners Foundry Cultural Center

On Friday, Feb. 10, for one night only, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center will be transformed into old Las Vegas, decorated in the glitz and glamour of 1950s Las Vegas.

“Lucky in Love,” a benefit concert for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, is an intimate Rat-Pack-style cabaret show featuring sultry songstresses Tamara Fouyer, Krista Thomas, and Monica McKey with special guest Evan Brienza backed by a three-piece cabaret band led by Joe Hammel and on the piano, Dylan McConnell on bass, and Bob Thomas on drums.

To round out the night, Ken Getz, best known for his work with Sierra Stages, will accompany the singers on piano as they perform a collection of popular Broadway songs.

Immediately following the cabaret show, attendees will be treated to late night dancing to the six-piece big band sounds of the “Swing Time Jazz Combo” lead by Joe Hammel and featuring songs by Fouyer.

“The Rat Pack was composed of a group of fabulous entertainers who had as much fun performing as the audience had watching,” says Thomas. “We plan to bring that same sense of audience involvement and fun to the evening.”

Some of the classic songs that will be performed include “Making Whoopee,” with original lyrics, “Stormy Weather,” “Being Alive” (from Company), and “Ain’t Misbehavin,” among others.

“The Foundry is so important to Nevada County and always doing things for the community,” explained Thomas. “We’re happy to be able to support the organization by raising funds through an evening of fun entertainment.”

The Foundry encourages attendees to dress up in their finest for the glamorous event.