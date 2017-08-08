Local reggae group with Warrior King in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: Advance Tickets are $15 and available online at EventBrite or at Briarpatch Co-op. Tickets at the door will be $20.

Nevada City Reggae fans are in for a treat when popular Jamaican reggae singer Warrior King performs at The Stone House on Friday, fresh from Reggae on The River.

The line-up includes local Roots Dub reggae band Sirus B Posse, rising talent Jahriffe from the east coast, and local KVMR DJ Jah Mikey One Sound. This concert is particularly exciting as it is the first Reggae show at The Stone House since the change of ownership.

Warrior King is known within the Caribbean and internationally for his music that is focused on positive messages about love, education, and uplifting women.

His most popular videos on Youtube average 600,000 views each. Some of Warrior King's best known hits include "Virtuous Woman" (2001), "Never Go Where Pagans Go" (2002), "Hold Da Faith" (2005), "My Life" (2005), "Can't Get Me Down" (2005), and "Wanna Give You Love" (2009). For the past 15 years Warrior King has been headlining festivals in Europe, the US, Jamaica and more. His new album "Rootz Warriors" delivers more positive anthems that his fans have come to expect.

In 2001 when the hit "Virtuous Woman" became well known on the international reggae scene, The Jamaica Observer declared Warrior King "one of the artists who made a difference in 2001."

In August 2010, Warrior King was recognized by the United Negro Improvement Association Marcus Garvey Awards for his contribution to music. He continues to tour the world including Europe, South America and the United States. In April 2011, he completed a tour with renowned reggae singer Luciano, focused on raising funds for countries that recently suffered natural disasters such as Japan.

Sirus B Posse

Based near Nevada City, Sirus B Posse is garnering much attention recently.

Together their decades of experience spans continents with some of reggae and other genre's most famous artists and bands. 2017 has been full with the release of their first album "Dub Creation", various concerts and private events and most recently opening for Capleton.

Their music can be described as Roots Dub Reggae.

Jahriffe

Boston-based singer/songwriter JahRiffe B. Mackenzie is a diminutive dynamo of energetic musicality and Jamaican panache.

One of the torchbearers for reggae as a universal sound of healing, JahRiffe has been singing and writing songs since 1999. He founded Roots Reggae band JAH-N-I, who released their first album Rastafari Love in 2005.

An internationally acclaimed ten-song debut album led to opening live performances for reggae greats Kymani Marley, Midnite, Anthony B., Chronixx and The Mighty Diamonds.

Jahriffe has also performed as support for rising stars Kabaka Pyramid and Iba Mahr (2015). The 2013 sophomore album "Check Your Timing" produced instant fan-favorites such as "Empress", "You Remind Me" and "Bless The Seed".