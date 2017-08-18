Local author comes to 151 Union Square in Grass Valley

On Sunday, local author Bunny Throckmorton will present her new book "Spirit of the Wind — A woman's story of sailing across the Pacific Ocean" at 5:30 p.m. at 151 Union Square in downtown Grass Valley. She will sign copies, read excerpts from her book and answer questions about her adventure sailing the "Spirit of the Wind," a 41-foot ketch across the Pacific Ocean.

"I spent over four years with the Grass Valley 'Cafe Writers Group' working on and eventually editing my book," said Throckmorton. "I am really happy to hold my book launch party in downtown Grass Valley."

"Spirit of the Wind" is available on Amazon.com (printed and Kindle editions), locally at The Open Book in Grass Valley and books will be for sale at the event. Learn more at http://spiritofthewindbook.com.

"A great tale, a very personal tale and a window into the rollicking counter-culture of the '60s and '70s!" — Iven Laurie, local book editor and author of "Miro's Dream" and "Return to Mykonos."

About the book

"Spirit of the Wind" is the story of sailing across the ocean from Guam to San Francisco on the "Spirit of the Wind," a 41-foot Taiwan-built ketch.

Recommended Stories For You

A group of 20-something-year-old kids traveled to Guam looking for the meaning of life. They bought a boat, fixed it up and learned to sail across the ocean.

It was a beautiful and spiritual journey, but at times totally and completely terrifying. It introduced Throckmorton to the South Pacific Islands and the wonderful and gracious people there. It was truly paradise.

Throckmorton said the experience was transformational in many ways, facing death almost on a daily basis. The warm trade winds can sometimes still be felt in her dreams.

About 151 Union Square

151 Union Square is an event center, tap house and wine bar in the Sierra Foothills. They offer 18 beers on tap and a selection of regional and local wines. Their kitchen makes appetizers, salads, pizzas, sandwiches and more.